🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Pantry Quik Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the Wyoming Avenue store just after 3 p.m.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, a white male dressed in a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a winter hat and concealed his face with a mask brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect fled the store on West Dorrance Street and was last seen walking on Gordon Lane, police stated.

Police said the man has a thin build and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the robbery or can identify the suspect is asked to call Kingston police at 570-288-3674 or 911.