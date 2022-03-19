Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Pantry Quik Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the Wyoming Avenue store just after 3 p.m.
According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, a white male dressed in a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a winter hat and concealed his face with a mask brandished a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect fled the store on West Dorrance Street and was last seen walking on Gordon Lane, police stated.
Police said the man has a thin build and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Anyone with information about the robbery or can identify the suspect is asked to call Kingston police at 570-288-3674 or 911.