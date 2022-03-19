🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Former U.S. Army officer and chaplain (CPT) James May Saturday announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the newly drawn 118th Legislative District.

As a fiscal conservative and the former regional press director for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), May said he seeks to serve the community by ensuring that every tax dollar spent by PennDOT is specifically targeted at properly fixing roads and bridges with increased accountability and better long-range planning and coordination.

“We have the second highest gas tax in the nation, but some of the worst roads in the nation,” May said. “We are not getting a good return on our investment and the root of the problem is not the man or woman who goes to work every morning filling potholes or plowing roads. The root of the problem is the politician who is more interested in a short-term fix for our roads in order to win the next election. As a former military officer, my mission is for the taxpayers — to provide greater accountability, more transparency and proper stewardship of every dollar, especially as it relates to our roads and bridges”.

May said he narrowly lost his race for the PA State House in 2020 against Democrat Bridget Kosierowski in the 114th Legislative District. Of the 347 candidates running for the Pennsylvania General Assembly that year, May said he was one of only two candidates in the entire state to receive more than 14,000 votes on election day, but still lose after the mail-in ballots were tabulated. As a result of redistricting, Kosierowski’s district has been moved further north and into portions of Scranton.

As a combat veteran, May said his announcement is timely with Sunday being the 19th anniversary of the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom, in which May served as a Chaplain (CPT) attached to the 101st Airborne Division.

After returning home from Iraq, May served at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and officiated funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.

May intends to launch his campaign with a kickoff dinner at The Gramercy Ballroom and Restaurant in Pittston on Tuesday night (March 22). For details, go to — May for PA on Facebook — or call 570-468-1760.

May and his wife, Jill, live in Ransom Township, where they have been running an organization they started seven years ago called NEPA Student Ministries which has taken dozens of local high school students into Central and South America to minister to orphaned and at-risk youth.

The Mays have three children – James, Isaiah (and wife Brianna), Hannah and a grandson, Theo.

Bill O'Boyle