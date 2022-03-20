🔊 Listen to this

A bathroom door at the Bog is covered in graffiti. Also noticeable are large dents on the door, which has been damaged by vandals in the past, according to Challenger Baseball League Facilities Manager Dan Mulhern.

Graffiti is seen on a sign at the Bog Recreation Complex in Miners Mills, after two suspected vandals struck the complex on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — The Bog Recreational Complex in Miners Mills has been struck by vandals, and police are looking into the incident.

Photos posted online Saturday show the extent of the vandalism, with graffiti being sprayed over several walls, bathroom doors and even the sign posted outside the fence of the complex’s baseball field.

The vandalism was discovered Saturday by Dan Mulhern, the facilities manager for the Bog and for the Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball League, which has used the complex as a home field since 2019.

“We’ve been holding registration this weekend and last weekend, I was walking the complex checking things out and that’s when I noticed it,” Mulhern said of the graffiti. “It’s disturbing, this nonsense has to stop.”

Mulhern said that the complex has been the target of vandals in the past, including other acts of graffiti as well as damage done to a door at the facility with a baseball.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has been notified, according to Mulhern, and are looking into the incident.

Surveillance footage taken from the complex’s security system captured two individuals believed to be the culprits in this act of vandalism; it’s believed by Mulhern that they have targeted The Bog, and other areas around the Miners Mills neighborhood, before.

“These two have been all over Miners Mills, looking for anything with a frame that they could draw on,” he said. “It’s disgusting.”

The cleanup process has already begun at The Bog; Mulhern said that he had already received word from a volunteer, Donnie Evans, who had shared images of the graffiti to spread the word and try to curtail further acts of vandalism.

Evans said Saturday that he had cleaned up all the graffiti from around the complex.