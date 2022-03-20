🔊 Listen to this

Bags of suspected fentanyl and money tied into illegal drug sales were seized from a residence on John Street in Pittston on Thursday.

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl.

Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.

According to a release from the Pittston City Police Department, the warrant was served by members of the department’s Special Investigations Unit, along with officers from Wilkes-Barre City and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

The search of the residence turned up more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl and $7,000 tied into illegal narcotics sales, which was seized by authorities.

Reed and Miha were both arraigned Thursday afternoon, with court dockets indicating Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz presiding over the arraignments.

Both suspects were charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Neither Reed nor Miha were able to post bail in the amount of $100,000, and they were remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Both Reed and Miha will await preliminary hearings scheduled for March 22.