PITTSTON — The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA will host its annual Kentucky Derby Gala on May 7 at the Westmoreland Club from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The annual fundraiser benefits early learning programs at the YMCA.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA’s five branches have the capacity to serve up to 500 children in the Wyoming Valley helping to meet a critical need for childcare services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural gala raised more than $100,000, supporting childcare programs and the YMCA’s endowment, allowing the Y to continue thriving for generations to come.

“The addition of two new child care sites has allowed the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA to serve more children and families from across the Wyoming Valley who are in need,” Jim Thomas, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA CEO, said. “We are able to make a lasting impact on our region thanks to the support and dedication of our community partners. We are so grateful to the individuals and organizations who are supporting the 2022 Kentucky Derby Gala, for they are the ones championing early childhood education for all children across our region.”

During this year’s celebration, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA will honor Clayton J. Karambelas with a presentation to his family of the newly created memorial scholarship in his name.

The 2022 Kentucky derby gala committee chairs include: Barbara Maculloch and Lissa Bryan-Smith, co-chairs; Alison Zurawski, silent auction chair; Cheryl Connolly, raffle chair; John Barancho and Paul Kabacinski, décor chairs.

For questions about the gala and sponsorship opportunities, contact Janelle Drach, COO, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, at [email protected] or visit the YMCA online at https://wvymca.org/kentucky-derby-2022/.