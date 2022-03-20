🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A food giveaway here Saturday morning brought together volunteers from several community organizations to provide food for their neighbors.

The drive-through giveaway, sponsored by the Newport Township Community Organization, was held at the Wanamie Recreation Park, with participants simply opening their trunks and driving through several stations to obtain their food items.

Amy Saraka, event organizer and member of the Lions Club and Crime Watch, credited the Commission on Economic Opportunity and Weinberg Food Bank, for providing healthy food that included milk, fresh vegetables and canned foods. Saraka said the event started about five years ago, and continued even through the pandemic.

Now, with the cost of food and other essentials on the rise, people have been especially grateful to get some extra food to stretch their budgets, she said. “People are having a hard time heating their home,” she said. “The cost of all utilities has gone up.”

Steve Phillips and Ron Jones have volunteered at the event for several years. The men enjoy the camaraderie that goes along with volunteering.

Phillips, president of Newport Township Community Organization, said that he remembers his mother always reminding him to give back to the community. Spending a Saturday morning helping others is a great use of his time, he said. “Some people always had economic disadvantages and it was exacerbated by the pandemic,” he said. “And now with inflation continuing to spike, this is a way to get a little more bang for their bucks, getting some free food.”

The event is held monthly and is rarely postponed. “Except for last week, because of the snowstorm,” Phillips said.

Phillips pointed out that registration is necessary for participation, and participants also have to fill out a form indicating that they have a need. “But, basically participants self-certify,” he said. “We don’t make any value judgments.” The intent, he said, is to get all the food provided by the CEO into the hands of those who need it.

“We give away all the food,” he said.

Phillips said many of the people receiving food make it a point to thank the volunteers. “We all owe a certain amount of civic debt,” he said. “So, we all need to do what we can.”

Fire policeman Roy Tinney helped out by directing traffic during the event. He said fire police have been a part of the event for as long as he could remember. Tinney said he was happy that Saturday was a clear, warm day and that participants moved quickly and easily through the line.

Those who would like to volunteer or receive for next month’s giveaway to be held on April 9 are asked to call 570-592-7876 to register.