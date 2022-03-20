🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Jim Peipon, a native of Kingston, is president of Ukraine Medical Outreach, Inc., an organization he said ‘ministers to the unreached and under-served in Ukraine.’

WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Jim Peipon this week said he feels blessed to be living at a time when he can help the people of Ukraine during their time of war with Russia.

Peipon, 70, is a native of Kingston, graduating from Wyoming Valley West High School in 1969. “Dr. Jim,” as he affectionately is known, and his wife Marianna, now life in Cincinnati. He is a pediatrician having practiced in Salisbury, Md., before moving to Ukraine in 2001, where he lived until 2018.

A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and Temple University Medical School, Peipon trained at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“It really is mind-boggling that this guy from Kingston was placed in this time to help the people of Ukraine,” Peipon said.

Peipon is president of Ukraine Medical Outreach, Inc. (UMO), an organization he said “ministers to the unreached and under-served in Ukraine by equipping Christians and Christian medical professionals to proclaim and demonstrate the love of God to their colleagues and patients.”

UMO’s mission is to “minister to sick children and their families and equip health care professionals and students to provide Christlike care.”

Peipon said UMO works with the Christian Medical Association of Ukraine. UMO conducts webinars for medical professionals to train them for their work in the war-torn country. Prior to the war, UMO offered training to the health care professionals to better prepare them for their medical careers.

Peipon said he and his wife and family moved to Ukraine to serve as medical missionaries, practicing medicine from a Christian perspective.

“We had two goals,” Peipon said, “to raise up the next generation of health care professionals and to teach how to practice compassionate medicine.”

Peipon and UMO stayed in Ukraine through two revolutions, but after the second, they decided to return to their home base in the U.S. And when the COVID-19 pandemic grounded everybody, UMO began conducting the webinars via Zoom calls.

“We would set up monthly webinars to teach the students medical procedures and we would also have large conferences of 500-plus participants,” Peipon said. “We continue to have relationships in Europe and Ukraine and we have been helping to send needed supplies to Ukraine during the current crisis.”

Peipon said UMO has been to and is helping all the cities viewers in the U.S. see on TV.

“We have relationships in all of those cities,” he said. “And our network outside of Ukraine is helping to send supplies to Ukraine.”

Peipon said there are many organizations performing similar work and he is quick to note that any effort, big or small, is critical.

Peipon said he received a call from a woman in Kyiv who told him of 4,000-plus people living underground in a subway station and medical supplies were needed. He said the demand for the supplies has increased dramatically with the ongoing war.

“We are helping to supply those clinics inside those places that have been bombed,” Peipon said. “We are constantly seeking to connect with countries that border Ukraine to get the supplies through to where they are needed,” he said.

Bonded with Ukrainians

Peipon said he and his wife and family have bonded with the people of Ukraine — two of his children are married to Ukrainians and now live in the U.S. They moved back to the U.S. in 2018 and returned five to seven times per year until the war began. Their last trip to Ukraine was in September of 2021.

“The community there has always been very supportive of UMO,” Peipon said. “My daughter-in-law still has many connection in Ukraine, including her 91-year-old grandmother who said ‘I have a phone, WiFi — all I need is an automatic rifle.”

Peipon and his family work around the clock to friends in Ukraine and to send as many supplies as possible.

“Everybody has a story,” he said. “We are helping by wiring money and trying to get people out of the country. “The Ukrainian people are not asking anyone to defend then — just to provide aid to allow them to defend themselves.”

Peipon said support has come from all over the world to help refugees, government officials and more.

“There are so many Ukrainian-Americans who have just left everything to go to Ukraine to defend their country,” he said.

Peipon said Ukraine is a beautiful country that is now being bombed, resulting in the loss of lives and architecture that is hundreds of years old.

“It’s as if somebody bombed Wilkes-Barre — think how devastating that would be,” Peipon said. “It will take years to rebuild these cities that have literally been leveled and, sadly, more will be lost in the coming days.”

‘Can’t do everything’

Peipon said he realizes UMO can’t do everything, but they will do all they can.

“We don’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” he said. “We want to help and do our part.”

Peipon said UMO has no administrative fees — everything raised goes directly to Ukraine.

The people of Ukraine are very peaceloving and very humble. He said they never thought anything like this would happen.

“To some extent, we are all one people from the same root, Biblically speaking,” Peipon said. “So why do we have fights and wars? It’s bitter jealously and selfish ambition.”

Peipon said the Ukrainian people just want to live in their country at peace.

“Nobody is talking defeat in Ukraine — the people will fight to the end,” Peipon said. “They will never give up and they will come back. It’s very inspirational to watch.”

How to help:

People can connect with Peipon by e-mail — [email protected]g — or via the website — www.ukrainemedicaloutreach.org.

100% of donations, no administration fees, will be used for medical supplies within Ukraine or Ukrainian refugees. Donations can be made through www.ukrainemedicaloutreach.org.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.