Victor Svintozelskiy of Georgetown carried a Ukrainian flag and an American flag draped over his shoulders at the rally to support the Ukrainian people on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday.

Jacob Korsakov, 5, from Dallas waves a Ukrainian flag and Ukraine-colored balloons on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre during a rally supporting Ukraine.

Ivan Doboni of Plains, who came fron Ukraine over 20 years ago, attended the rally on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday.

Yaroslau Kenyu, 22, of Wilkes-Barre waved a Ukrainian flag at the rally on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. He was born in Ukraine and came here when was one year old with his parents

A ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally was held Sunday afternoon on Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE — Photos of the Ukrainian flag flying on Wilkes-Barre Public Square have made their way to Ukraine, and citizens there have been overwhelmed with the support they are receiving from a country so far away.

Vitaliy Kosto, who moved to the United States from Ukraine about 20 years ago, said he was overwhelmed as he drove through the square recently and saw the flag of his home country.

When he sent an image of the flag flying in the middle of the city to friends and family in Ukraine, they were also overwhelmed, he said.

“They can’t understand how they can be hated by a country so close to them and loved by so many throughout the rest of the world,” he said.

Mayor George Brown, who attended the event Sunday entitled “Stand with Ukraine,” said that the city has purchased nine flags which, in addition to Public Square, will be flying from city buildings and at Kirby Park.

Brown said, “I’m here today to support the Ukrainian people and the terrible plight that they are going through right now. It’s just heartbreaking what’s happening.”

City Council Chair Beth Gilbert-McBride also was in attendance, as were Councilmembers Tony Brooks and John Marconi.

A community and family

Kosto said he was encouraged by the attendance at the event, in spite of some rain and cold temperatures.

“We live as a community and as a church family,” he said.

Kosto said he wasn’t surprised by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but he was saddened by it.

“We feel like we’re losing something,” he said.

He shared several pieces of his daughter Yevnika’s artwork with those attending, which provided information about the Ukrainian-Russian Baptist Church, in Wilkes-Barre, encouraging those in need to attend.

Victor Svintozelskiy held both the Ukrainian and American flag as he listened to his countrymen sing Ukrainian songs at the event.

Carrying both flags, he said, was a reminder of the importance of unity and respect for others, no matter what their culture or ethnicity.

Svintozelskiy said he doesn’t define people by what country someone comes from but instead “looks at their heart.”

Svintozelskiy said the United States has provided a lot of opportunity for his family, with one of his son’s now a pharmacist and another on his way to also becoming a pharmacist.

Lilly Turovski, originally from Kryvyi Rih, a large city in central Ukraine, was volunteering at the event assisting in disbursing a variety of blue and yellow items, reflecting the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

She said she thought the rally was a great opportunity to raise support and awareness for her home country.

She and many others have friends in the Ukraine that they worry about daily.

“It is very hard,” she said.

Pastor Vasiliy Kozub of Full Gospel Slavic Church, Edwardsville, said church members had been busy collecting items to send to their Ukrainian counterparts.

Kozub said the packages are able to get into Ukraine through Poland.

Like many of his church members, Kozub has family and friends in the Ukraine and worries very much about them.

“We pray to God for safety,” he said.

‘A travesty’

Vito Malacari, Hanover Township, said, as citizens of a free nation, it is important Americans work to support democracy throughout the world.

He said of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, “This is a travesty.”

He points out an image caught on television of a maternity/children’s hospital bombed by the Russians.

A pregnant woman, who the media reported later died, was taken from the hospital on a stretcher.

He also points to images of the elderly and children fleeing the country in fear.

“Be need to be a ‘beacon of hope’ for Ukraine, ” he said.

‘To suffer with’

King’s College President Rev. Thomas Looney and Rev. Timothy Alleman, from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, stood together as the event concluded.

Looney said he attended as a show of solidarity in a call to peace for Ukraine.

Alleman said the event embodied the meaning of the word “compassion.”

“Compassion literally means, ‘to suffer with,’” he said. “We stand with the Ukraine in their suffering.”