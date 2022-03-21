🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith is set to present his annual report during Tuesday’s council work session, which follows a 6 p.m. voting meeting.

This presentation is required under the county’s home rule charter.

Griffith will highlight upcoming audit plans and present a budget/staff comparison of his office to counterparts in similarly sized home rule counties, according to a copy of the report posted with Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

Griffith’s report said his office has an annual budget of $278,437, including $241,562 for employee salaries. The county’s population is 325,594.

In Northampton County, which has a population of 305,285, the controller’s office annual budget is $898,700, including $444,594 for salaries, it said.

Lehigh County, with a population of 369,318, has an $848,201 budget for its controller’s office, which includes $569,085 for salaries, it said.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for a remote attendance option posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Voting meeting

In addition to selecting a new manager, council is slated to decide Tuesday whether it will grant a real estate tax break for a Wilkes-Barre Township project.

Fairfield, Connecticut-based Bluecup Ventures Wilkes-Barre LLC is seeking 65% county tax forgiveness on new construction for a decade — a reduction already approved by officials in the township and Wilkes-Barre Area School District, the agenda says.

The break would fall under the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for blighted properties.

As required under this type of break, Bluecup would continue to pay taxes on the 70 acres along Johnson Street throughout the decade but receive a discount on the new construction portion.

Election Board

The county’s election board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting this year with all five members seated.

Former member Richard Nardone’s term in a Republican board seat had expired the end of 2021, and a council majority voted March 8 to appoint Alyssa Fusaro.

The volunteer citizen board oversees elections, makes determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes and certifies election results.

Patrick Castellani, Danny Schramm, Audrey Serniak and Denise Williams also serve on the board, with Williams filling the chair post.

The meeting will be at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted under council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

