Gravesites on top of a steep hill in the rear of Holy Family Cemetery in Sugar Notch. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

There are several ways to access Sugar Notch Trail, where I walk my dogs and mountain bike.

To say I’m a frequent visitor on the trail would be an understatement. I’m usually on the trail before the sun rises with one dog and after work with the other pooch every day, seven days a week, in all kinds of weather.

One of the access points to the trail is through St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, which is adjacent to the Holy Family Cemetery.

Many years ago an American flag caught my eye. There are hundreds of American flags in both cemeteries, marking the gravesites of veteran heroes, in full view of anyone who passes by.

But this one flag was different.

When trees and shrubs are in full bloom, the burial site for this veteran is hidden. It is located at the base of a steep hill in the rear of the cemetery.

The name on the veteran’s tombstone has eroded over decades but still readable: “John E. Burke, 1897 to 1920, Pvt Composit, Regt1 Div,” is inscribed on the marker.

Curious to why Burke was buried in a secluded and forgotten part of the cemetery, I set out to find out who he was.

Sugar Notch native

Burke lived his entire life in Sugar Notch, born June 21, 1897, and died at Nanticoke State Hospital May 30, 1920.

According to Burke’s obituary published in the Evening News May 31, 1920, he served during World War I with Pershing’s Division in Europe.

Pershing’s Division was named after Gen. John J. Pershing, commander of the U.S. Independent Army, who opposed integrating his troops with British and French units.

Burke’s obituary says he was stricken during the Great War with influenza and never fully recovered, likely a victim of the Spanish flu, which was a global pandemic.

Burke was married twice, at 19 and 21 years old.

His first marriage lasted less than one year as his wife, Pauline C. Hall, died June 12, 1917. His second marriage to Margaret Hall occurred June 26, 1918.

On his marriage license, Burke listed his occupation as “Railroader.”

I find Burke’s occupation as a railroader interesting. as when I was 19, I was a welder/mechanic rebuilding locomotives, have an interest in HO model railroading. And decades before my wife and I built our house in Sugar Notch, the Lehigh Valley Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey once passed through our back yard. Our street was once called Railroad Street.

Burke had no children with either wife before he died from encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, according to his death certificate.

His funeral was held from his home at 777 Main St. in Sugar Notch, where he lived with his wife, parents, four sisters and a brother.

Another mystery

While I was able to find little information about Burke, I wasn’t as fortunate about another buried mystery in Holy Family Cemetery.

High up on the steep hill adjacent to a stone wall are three, maybe four, tombstones. These tombstones are very secluded and hidden. Two tombstones have no markings while the flatter stone has only a few letters could be made out.

As I’m considered my family’s historian finding my roots to England in the 1500s, I couldn’t find any records on genealogy sites about the graves in the rear, and I mean very rear, of Holy Family Cemetery.

The best I can deceive from what little could be made out from the few letters on the flat stone were these bodies were buried during the economic Depression and the Holy Family Parish donated the grave plots.

Whether or not my belief is true, the identities of those buried on the steep hill adjacent to the stone remain a mystery.