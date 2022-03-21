Variety act takes top prize among dazzling array of performers at Luzerne County’s Got Talent

🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Got Talent committee members, along with master of ceremonies Eddie Day Pashinski and Chris Bohinski, pose with all of the winners of the event’s first-ever talent show at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre.

Luzerne County’s Got Talent’s third place went to Camryn Mallarkey singing ‘First Hello.’ Mallarkey won $250 for her effort.

Singer Lauren Roberts was the second place winner taking home $500 for singing her rendition of ‘Used to Be Mine.’

The Michael Jackson Experience featuring Ashlyn Catina took home 1st place in the first ever Luzerne County’s Got Talent contest at the F.M. Kirby Center. The ensemble dance troupe took home $750 for their effort.

Burn the Jukebox was one of 25 acts vying for the Luzerne County’s Got Talent’s first prize on Sunday afternoon at the F.M Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

WILKES-BARRE — The programs said it, the master of ceremonies repeated it and 25 impressive musical acts nailed the point home: Luzerne County’s definitely got talent.

A months-long search to find the best and brightest performers in Luzerne County culminated on the grand stage of the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday with the finals of the first-ever Luzerne County’s Got Talent event.

The judges’ top prize of $1,000 was awarded to Justin Prenga, who dazzled the audience with a variety act featuring the piano, the flute and impressions of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, singer Josh Groban and voice actor Bill Fagerbakke, most widely known as the voice of Patrick Star on Spongebob Squarepants.

It may seem like a bizarre collection of talents, but Prenga had a method behind his prize-winning performance.

“I thought I’d do a little NBC tribute,” Prenga said, and referred to PA Live host and Luzerne County’s Got Talent committee member Chris Bohinski, who had Prenga on the show to do his impressions before. “The voice actor for Patrick Star was interviewed on PA Live last summer … I just wanted to see what worked, and the result was there.”

The panel of judges was made up of Caila Klaiss, Joanne Monfiletto, Steve Reiss, Julie Sidoni and Chelsea Strub, with Strub congratulating Prenga as he accepted his $1,000 check.

“We chose Justin because he displayed an array of talents,” Strub said. “It wasn’t just one, or two, but many talents that he put into his act.”

Luzerne County’s Got Talent was an idea created by the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teacher’s Association, and Association members Andrew Bogusko and Michele Millington were co-chairs for this year’s event.

The event committee was made up of several prominent members of the community, including Times Leader Media Group publisher Kerry Miscavage, who also doubled as a vote-counter on Sunday.

“Hats off to the Luzerne County’s Got Talent Committee and the Northeastern PA Music Teachers Association for coming up with this great show idea, and executing it so well. I thank both groups for including the Times Leader Media Group as a media sponsor,” Miscavage said.

“The talent we saw today was nothing short of amazing, especially those that were under eighteen! Music, art and dance are so important to keep in the school curriculums and you can see by the crowds today, that parents, teachers and the community are dedicated to supporting these programs.”

In addition to the $1,000 judges’ prize, the Kirby Center audience also got to vote for their favorite acts, with prizes of $750, $500 and $250 going to the top three acts voted on by the fans.

Coming in first and taking home the $750 prize was Ashlyn Catina and the Michael Jackson Experience, an act made up of dance students at the Joan Harris Centre ranging in age from that took the stage to pay tribute to the King of Pop with a dance number set to a medley of Jackson’s songs.

“The first time I heard Michael Jackson, it inspired me,” said Anthony Troell, one of the members of the group. “The way he speaks and he sings, he’s really putting a message out there.”

The $500 prize went to Lauren Roberts for her rendition of “She Used to be Mine” and the $250 prize went to Camryn Mallarkey, who sang and played guitar on a song, “First Hello,” that she wrote herself.

“It was the beginning of quarantine,” Mallarkey said of when she wrote the song. “It took about two weeks to get the words down, and after that it was all about perfecting it.”

The rest of the field of finalists brought several dazzling talents to the Kirby stage. There were violinists, trumpet players, pianists, dancers of all styles and forms and even a four-piece rock band.

While the acts all varied in a number of ways, each of the finalists held in common the incredible talent that got them to the Kirby Center in the first place.

The event was hosted by State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, no stranger to performing himself as a member of Eddie Day and the Starfires.

Pashinski was even persuaded to do a number for the crowd after the 25 finalists had performed and votes had to be counted, performing “Land of 1,000 Dances” to the delight of the audience.

The proceeds from Sunday’s show will go toward establishing an endowed scholarship fund for aspiring local musicians.

Among the audience members cheering and clapping along with the show was Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, who shared a few words of encouragement to the performers at the start of the show before settling in to enjoy the music.

“I’m sitting here and I can’t believe just how talented these kids are,” Brown said. “These kids are going places.”