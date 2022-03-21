🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns with a new tour for 2022, including a date at the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m.

After celebrating nearly 35 years of playing Pink Floyd songs, the whole world stopped in 2020 while the global pandemic caused the postponement or cancellation of live music.

The “All That’s To Come” Tour will bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey — from Ummagumma to The Division Bell and all albums in between — this tour reinforces The Australian Pink Floyd Show’s (TAPFS) dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright & Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions.

State of the art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box, online at www.kirbycenter.org, and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices are : $34.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $79.50, plus applicable fees.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects.

Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.