WILKES-BARRE — The city will see a number of paving projects in the coming months, Mayor George Brown said.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page Friday, Brown identified the streets to be paved by the city from the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds coming to Wilkes-Barre to help municipalities recover financially from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown said the streets, chosen because of their conditions, are:

• Scott Street from North Pennsylvania Avenue to North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

• West Sidney Street from North Washington to Coon streets.

• Laird Street from Scott to Second streets.

• Covell Street from Schuler to Andover streets.

• Andover Street from Covell Street to the end of Andover Street.

• Vine Street from Division Street to the end of Vine Street.

• Cherry Street from Division to Schuler streets.

• Strauss Lane from Schuler Street to the Strauss Lane bridge.

The streets will not only be milled and paved, but also undergo other improvements including, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant walkways, man hole frames, grate adjustments, new storm water basins and storm water pipe connections.

Request for Proposals will be issued for the work expected to begin in the spring and be completed by the end of the summer, Brown said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will undertake two major paving projects as well.

East Northampton Street, designated as State Route 2007, and Scott Street or State Route 2020. Scott Street will be paved from Kidder to East Main street.

