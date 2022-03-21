🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP — No students were injured as the driver of Crestwood Area School District Bus No. 7 suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive while driving the bus with 13 Holy Redeemer High School students on board near the 600 block of Blackman Street.

According to a release from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department:

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the call came in that the driver had suffered a yet-to-be released medical episode while the bus was in drive. The bus rolled backwards striking another vehicle. When police arrived, they witnessed pedestrian bystanders attempting to assist the unconscious driver as well as two students, whose name have not been released, who were trying to stop the bus from rolling any further and apply the parking brake.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and were able to stabilize the driver who was transported to a local facility for treatment. Crestwood superintendent Robert Mehalick arrived on scene and students were either released to their parents or guardians or given alternative transportation.

No charges have been filed as the cause of the crash was determined to be a medical emergency.

