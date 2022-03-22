🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A woman was charged with felony drug trafficking from her Page Avenue residence.

Police in Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County district attorney’s office and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 123 Page Ave., arresting Leann Mastrosimone, 36, on Monday.

Authorities began investigating that Mastrosimone was trafficking quantities of cocaine and marijuana in the Kingston area and from her residence since December, according to police.

Court records say Mastrosimone admitted to keeping a large amount of cocaine and cash in several safes under her bed.

Mastrosimone was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail deemed a flight risk and a danger to society, court records say.