MOUNTAIN TOP — Apparently, the secret is out of the political bag.

Jim Costello, who on Jan. 7 announced he was a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 119th Legislative District, has dropped out.

And Costello, 44, of Wright Township, also announced on his Facebook page that he is supporting former WNEP-TV morning news anchor Tom Williams for the post.

Except Williams has not yet confirmed that he is a candidate, but his soon-to-be announced candidacy is expected to come as early as this week.

Here’s what Costello said on Facebook:

“One of the primary reasons I decided to run for State Representative was because I believed that Mountain Top had been under-represented for several years.

“The last thing I want to see are two candidates fighting for the same vote, and then once again, Mountain Top losing out on a great opportunity.

“I believe, at this time, Tom Williams has the best opportunity to win the general election for State Representative of the 119th District. I have only heard wonderful things about Mr. Williams and his family and had a great conversation with him over the weekend. I want to wish him the very best of luck — he has my vote!

“I will be supporting Tom throughout his campaign and I hope all my supporters will take the time to learn more about his vision for our community and will consider supporting him as well.

“Thank you to all of my supporters, volunteers, donors, and most importantly my family for encouraging me to run.

“I love the Rolling Stones and one of my favorite songs is ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ — but in this case, when Tom Williams wins — we all get what we need and that is a great Representative from Mountain Top.”

Williams commented on Costello’s post:

“Thanks Jim. You are a true gentleman and a stand up guy. I will make your issues mine and we’ll bring this home together. Can’t wait to work with you!”

Williams confirmed the post, but declined any further comment.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Gerald Mullery of Newport Township. The Pennsylvania Primary will be held May 17.

Last week, Williams left his job as co-host of Newswatch 16’s This Morning after nearly 30 years, the station announced Friday.

