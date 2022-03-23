Baloga sworn in as Plymouth’s first full-time female police officer on a night of honors and promotions

Coughlin awarded Judy Rittenhouse (left) and Laura Keller from the Plymouth Public Library with a proclamation declaring the week of April 3 to be National Library Week in the borough.

PLYMOUTH — In a historic occasion on Tuesday evening, borough Mayor Frank Coughlin swore in Plymouth’s first full-time female police officer during a special session of borough council.

Officer Alexandra Baloga said after her swearing in that she couldn’t even find the words to describe how she felt in that momentous occasion.

“It feels great,” Baloga said after the meeting was adjourned. “I didn’t know before that I was the first [full-time female officer] … I don’t even know what to say.”

Baloga’s elevation to full-time status in the borough after months of part-time work was hardly the only welcome news during Tuesday’s special meeting.

Several promotions were awarded to officers with the borough police department, a motion was passed to reward Plymouth’s employees with bonuses and Coughlin read aloud a special proclamation marking April 3-9 as National Library Week in the borough.

Plymouth Public Library Director Laura Keller and President of the library’s Board of Directors Judy Rittenhouse were on hand to accept a special proclamation from the mayor, read aloud to the public during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We encourage all of you to check out our wonderful library, and see what it has to offer,” Coughlin said.

“They never celebrated National Library Week here before. When I became director I wanted to change that,” Keller said. “We’re very grateful.”

Rittenhouse added that the borough has been “very supportive” of the library in all of its endeavors.

Following the approval of the collective bargaining agreement between the Plymouth Borough Police Department and the borough, a motion was made to grant bonuses to the borough’s employees with funds coming out of the borough’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

“We could not have made it through these last few years without their drive and dedication,” read Council President Ron Kobusky from the motion, which passed unanimously.

The motion stipulates that a one-time grand total of $68,500 in ARP funds be distributed to borough employees. Regular full-time employees will receive $2,500 each, part-time employees $1,250 each and crossing guards and monthly employees $500 each.

The second part of the motion also allocated for a one-time stipend donation of $2,500 out of ARP funding to be awarded to each of the borough’s three fire companies, the Plymouth Ambulance Association and the Plymouth Public Library.

Save for a quick amendment to the motion made by councilperson Alexis Eroh to further reflect on the hard work and sacrifices made by borough employees, the motion carried without issue and was met with a big round of applause from the crowd.

The final order of business for the meeting was adjourned was for the mayor to swear in Baloga, and to announce the promotion of three Plymouth police officers to higher ranks within the department.

Borough Police Chief Anthony Gorey pinned the badges onto each of the officers as Sgt. Michael Thomas was promoted to captain, Patrolman Shawn Reilly was promoted to sergeant and Jeff Lewis, a patrolman and school resource officer at Wyoming Valley West, was promoted to Juvenile Officer.

These three newly-promoted officers joined Baloga, Gorey and Coughlin for photos after the meeting was adjourned.

For Baloga, who grew up in Plymouth, this moment was a long time coming.

“I always knew I wanted to be a cop, I just never found the right time,” said Baloga, who graduated from the police academy last July.

“But with everything going on in the world, I knew I needed to help.”