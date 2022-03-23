🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury will begin deliberating Thursday whether Damel Latiek Wright fired a handgun multiple times striking a woman twice and endangering others or was an innocent bystander who showed up at the wrong time.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. closed the record Wednesday in the attempted homicide and aggravated assault trial of Wright, 23, after two days of testimony.

Wright stands accused in a shooting outside 212 McLean St., Wilkes-Barre, on April 4, 2020, when Shaina Cook, who was five months pregnant at the time, suffered gunshot wounds to a left finger and left leg.

Police allege Wright and two other men showed up at the residence intending to fight Savon Collins. Wright was dating Collins’ sister and the two men had issues with each other.

Police say they recovered 19 shell casings from the scene. A neighboring house was struck five times endangering a resident inside.

Wright, who did not testify, claimed he was alone when the shooting happened.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski rested their case against Wright. In response, Wright’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, rested his defense after calling one witness.

Closing arguments are set Thursday morning before Sklarosky instructs the jury on each of the 13 charges, including criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal conspiracy.

During the trial, Cook and Haniyyah Williams said they were inside 212 McLean St. when Wright showed up after receiving a phone call from Collins.

Cook and Williams told the jury they did not see Wright with a firearm as Cook claimed she remembered Wright had his hands in his pockets. The two women claimed they heard gunfire while both were standing on the porch and Collins stood in the door putting on his shoes.

Police Det. Matthew Stash said he interviewed Wright after Wright was captured days later by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Scranton.

Stash’s recorded interview was played for the jury where Wright admitted to being outside the McLean Street house but denied he was armed. Wright told Stash, according to the recorded interview, he saw two men approach from his right and started firing resulting in Wright running away to his left.

One witness who was not called to testify was Collins.

Collins is believed to have intentionally ignored attempts by authorities to appear in court to testify.

Wright claimed after Collins called to say he wanted to fight, Wright walked from a house on Sambourne Street to McLean Street and knocked on the door. Wright then claimed he walked off the porch when Cook and Williams came outside and saw Collins putting on his shoes when two men wearing ski masks started firing, according to the recorded interview.

Fannick’s lone witness, Zabria Ross, said Wright was hanging out inside her Sambourne Street house and did not see him with a firearm when he left after receiving a phone call.