WILKES-BARRE — A West Pittston man who answered a cell phone call while robbing a convenience store with a knife pled guilty to several charges.

Cody Allen Amos, 23, of Luzerne Avenue, was accused by West Pittston police of robbing the Friendly Food Mart on Wyoming Avenue on Nov. 11.

Police alleged Amos answered a phone call on his cell phone while brandishing a knife toward a clerk during the holdup.

Prior to the robbery, Amos entered the same store and looked directly at a surveillance camera.

Police in court records say Amos was identified by clothing he wore during the robbery as when he entered he food mart earlier that day.

An arrest warrant was issued for Amos when he failed to appear for a scheduled meeting with police on Nov. 18.

Amos was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Market Street, Kingston, on Jan. 13.

In court Tuesday, Amos pled guilty to robbery, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Judge David W. Lupas will sentence Amos on June 6.

— Ed Lewis