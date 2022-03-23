🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 33-year-old man accused by Kingston police of endangering a 1-year-old child during a domestic disturbance has pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

Jamal Armand Dixon, of Luzerne Avenue, held onto a toddler while making threats toward officers and himself during an incident at a Bowman Avenue residence on Aug. 27, 2020, according to court records.

Police in court records say Dixon used the toddler as a shield.

Officers responded to the house when a neighbor called 911 saying they heard arguing and banging.

Dixon pled guilty to charges of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough will sentence Dixon on May 3.

— Ed Lewis