WILKES-BARRE — A wire at the intersection of Hickory and Hill Streets off of Wilkes-Barre Blvd. detached on Wednesday afternoon, causing outages around that part of the city, including traffic lights on the busy boulevard.

First responders on scene said a pedestrian reported hearing a ‘pop’ before the wire came down.

According to PPL’s outage map nearly 700 customers were without power as of 4:30 p.m.