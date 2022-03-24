🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING VALLEY — A new Sheetz is nearing completion in Larksville. Same with a new Taco Bell on Carey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

A new Pizza Hut is coming to Kingston, while a larger Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will open next month next to Price Chopper in Edwardsville.

It’s a busy time for retail expansion in Luzerne County.

Larksville Sheetz

Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, Inc., said the store is tentatively scheduled to open on June 16, near the Carey Avenue Bridge on Route 11. The complex is being called Lance Village.

“It will have seating both inside and outside the store, the ability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will be 6,070 square feet,” Ruffner said.

Ruffner said the newest Sheetz will feature a new store design, which includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

The new store is being built on Route 11 where the Carey Avenue Bridge crosses the Susquehanna River. The site formerly was occupied by Classic Pizza, which was destroyed by fire in June. The address is 550 East Main St.

Classic Pizza (since demolished), and another empty building and a strip mall also were demolished to make way for the new store.

Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said PennDOT required Sheetz to perform a Traffic Impact Study for the development. Ruddy said the study was approved in February of 2021. She said the developer (Sheetz) is required to provide a left and right turn lane into their driveway. The traffic signals will also be upgraded and re-timed, Ruddy said.

Other developments

• A spokesperson for Taco Bell said the new store on Carey Avenue is slated to open in April. The spokesperson said the franchise owner is listed as Haza Foods.

• A new 3,700-square-foot Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will open in mid-April next to Price Chopper/Market 32 in the Narrows Shopping Center, Route 11, Edwardsville, said Shawn Kelly, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Kelly said the FWGS store across Route 11 in the Gateway Shopping Center will close when the new store opens.

• Also slated to open this summer is a Pizza Hut in the 700-block of Wyoming Avenue in the same plaza as a Gertrude Hawk Chocolate store.

