Volunteers plant blue pinwheels outside the Luzerne County Courthouse Wednesday as an annual reminder that April is Child Abuse Awareness month.

Kadyn Hernandez, left, helps set up one of six child silhouettes accompanying nearly 500 blue and silver pinwheels planted in the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn Wednesday to remind those passing by of the need to protect children from abuse, and help the victims. April is Child Abuse Awareness month.

WILKES-BARRE — Nine-year-old Kadyn Hernandez smiled as she toted a wooden cut-out of a child not much shorter than herself, one of a handful of black plywood “silhouettes” set up on the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn Wednesday morning. The figures accompanied 460 blue and silver pinwheels poked into the grass at the corner of River and North Streets, each intended to represent a child victimized by abuse in the county.

Asked why she was helping, Kadyn had a simple answer accompanying her disarming smile. Her mom was in charge of the event, held every year as a kick off to Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Ten police vehicles from different municipal forces lined the curb on River Street as the officers joined staff from the District Attorney’s office, Children and Youth and other community agencies participated with the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center in planting the pinwheels.

CAC Executive Director (and Kadyn’s mom) Shannon Peduto spoke briefly of how the pinwheels help to remind those who pass by that “We must protect our most valuable resource.”

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce also spoke, providing grim numbers of child physical or sexual abuse reports — nearly 500 in the last few months, almost double pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers. County agencies have a responsibility to prevent repeat abuse he said, and CAC helps victims deal with the impact as cases work through the legal system.

These are children, he added, “who can’t defend themselves,” and who are often “abused by those who should protect them.”

Pinwheels were also planted in the lawn of Hazleton City Hall Wednesday afternoon. And this year CAC is selling pinwheels to individuals and community organizations who want to plant their own garden.The cost is $30 for 10 pinwheels and a yard sign. Those interested can order pinwheels online at www.luzernecountycac.org, or call call the CAC at 570-208-2895. Pinwheels can be picked up at the CAC in Wilkes-Barre Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

