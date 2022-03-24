🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — It took two years — almost all of it during the COVID-19 pandemic — and $80 million, but Geisinger cut the ribbon on the greatly expanded, state-of-the-art Henry Cancer Center Wednesday afternoon, with a ceremony including the daughter of the couple who envisioned it and a recent survivor of cancer who praised the people behind it.

With the old Frank M. and Dorothea Cancer Center now expanded from about 30,000 square feet to nearly 130,000, the facility brings a wide range of cutting edge treatment abilities that people often must travel out of the region to get, Marjorie Marquart — daughter of the building’s namesakes — noted. “People won’t have to travel far,” she said, “that was the whole idea” when her father first envisioned a cancer center as part of Geisinger Wyoming Valley decades ago.

“Dad was so proud to be from here, to be from Wyoming Valley and even proud to be from Wilkes-Barre,” she continued, drawing chuckles from the crowd. “He would be so proud of this.”

“This building really does revolutionize the kind of care and capabilities we can give here,” Geisinger northeast region chief administrative officer Ron Beer said in his opening comments, “thanks to Frank and Dorothea’s vision, set out 30 years ago.” Beer also noted it is “the first purpose-built oncology center in the entire Geisinger system.”

Geisinger Cancer Institute Chair Dr. Rajiv Panikkar said the expanded center will allow patients to see various specialists in the same building, including radiologist, oncologist, chemotherapy specialist and psychologist. He and other Geisinger officials noted the health system is moving toward offering more services outside of hospitals.

The goal is to be able to care for patients “and the people they love most,” he said, “But a building doesn’t do that. It’s the kind, compassionate heart that comes to work in this building to give them the care they need.”

Cancer patient Mike Blazaskie spoke softly of his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis in April of 2021, a cancer that started out as little more than a sore throat yet eventual brought family life “to a halt.” A 37-year Geisinger employee, he praised the staff for showing “nothing but compassion, caring and comfort” during his ordeal. “Almost a year later, I’m happy to say I’m in remission.”

But he also talked of how his journey through cancer treatment exposed him to the high number of people in need of the treatments locally unavailable, a need the expansion — first announced Valentine’s Day in 2020, about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area — is supposed to meet.

Beer said that was the goal of this and other investments Geisinger has been making in recent years. “We are trying to meet people in the communities where they are at.”

Tours were offered after the ribbon cutting, showing off the spacious lobby, including the “Goodness Bar” promising healthy food and drink menus designed with cancer patients in mind, numerous state-of the art infusion stations next to a waiting area with windows showing a soon-to-be completed “healing garden,” and private patient rooms with adaptive lighting that adjusts to outside light as well as positive air pressure that can protect immunocompromised patients by keeping outside air from carrying pathogens into the room.

