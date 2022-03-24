This could be your chance to discover a new favorite

Bank+Vine will offer a multi-course dinner of starter, entree and dessert for $35 during Restaurant Week 2022, which begins April 4.

Rodano’s restaurant will offer a special multi-course meal for $25 during Restaurant Week in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

On Wednesday afternoon a Times Leader reporter tried to play detective, slipping into restaurants and cafes and asking the burning question.

Or maybe it’s a flame-broiled question. A braised question? A sauteed-in-butter sauce question?

In any case, the question uppermost on our sleuth’s mind was, what will you be featuring for Restaurant Week 2022?

As in, might hungry downtown visitors hope for shrimp with sun-dried tomato & shiitake mushrooms as part of a prix-fixe menu?

Might half a roasted chicken with polenta, a poached farm egg and chicken jus be featured?

Or, for an appetizer, sweet potato fries with a spicy maple dipping sauce?

By the way, readers, congratulations to you if you recognize those menu items and know where to find them — at, respectively, Cafe Toscana, Bank + Vine and Rodano’s.

And, if you don’t know what you can find at various downtown Wilkes-Barre eateries, Restaurant Week could well be your chance to discover some new favorites.

The promotion is set for April 4-10, and restaurants are participating in different ways.

Offering 20% off whatever you might purchase, from the Buffalo Chicken Pizza at Eden – a Vegan Cafe to maybe a muffin studded with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries at Circles on the Square, will be the those two downtown standbys along with Abide Coffee House, Boozy B’s, Chill Grill, Franco’s Pizza and Senunas Bar and Grill.

Rodano’s will offer a $25 multi-course meal.

And, offering a $35 multi-course meal of starter, entree and dessert will be Bank + Vine, Cafe Toscana, Jonathan’s Restaurant and Oyster Restaurant.

We might have to wait a few days before the restaurants work out all the details of exactly what they’ll be serving among the prix-fixe multi-course meals.

But if you’re looking for clues for the kind of fare they offer, you can check out online menus and start dreaming of such dishes as baked brie with spiced cranberries in a puff pastry from Jonathan’s or a New England lobster roll from Oyster.

At restaurants that are offering 20% off the entire menu during Restaurant Week, you can count on getting the always-popular menu items, such as the Rosie Perez Vegetarian Burger at Eden – a Vegan Cafe, which comes with spicy sauce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions and avocado, or the baked-on-premises chocolate peanut butter banana bread.

On special this week, and likely to remain on special during Restaurant Week, owner Christian Pilosi said, is a yellow and blue smoothie, made with frozen pineapple, agave, lemonade, coconut milk and blue sugar sprinkles. All sales of that sweet treat will benefit the suffering people of Ukraine.

And if you’ve ever visited the Circles on the Square deli, you must be familiar with the fancy names they give the sandwich specials of the day. Circles staffer Bill Scholl said at least one day during Restaurant Week, the sandwich names will reflect that celebration. The names haven’t been decided yet, he said.

May we suggest Dining Downtown is Delicious?

A word to the wise: Don’t forget to mention at the restaurants that you came for the “Restaurant Week Deal.” And the Diamond City Partnership advises you to contact the restaurants for reservations.

Times Leader Media Group is a proud sponsor of Restaurant Week.

