🔊 Listen to this

Harvey’s Lake American Legion Post 967, located at 4907 Memorial Highway, is much more than a bar or social club. It’s a community institution made up of veterans dedicated to continuing to serve, even after hanging up their uniforms.

HARVEYS LAKE — American Legion Post 967 officials on Wednesday proudly presented a check to the newly founded local Little League and Fundraising Board.

The check, in the amount of $750, not only secured sponsorship. It made sure that kids who may otherwise have not had a chance to play, would be lacing up their cleats just in time for the team’s opening day on April 30.

Legion Officer Bernie Castillo doesn’t see it as donating, however.

“We’re investing in the future of our children,” he said.

Castillo pointed out that the Legion has been doing this for multiple years and that they’re “grateful” to be in a position to contribute to the community.

Little League Board President Justin Shwartztrauber was likewise grateful.

“We appreciate all our sponsors, but what they (the Legion) did this year, they sponsored and then they donated some money on top of that,” he said. “That’s already helped some of the families that are struggling for registration and it’s already got a lot of new equipment and baseballs for the league that were much needed.”

Acts of community service such as this are not uncommon amongst the uncommonly kind bunch at Post 967. Last year alone, through tumultuous and uncertain times, they were able to support other endeavors and organizations such as: Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance companies, the Lake Lehman Football Booster Club, St. Jude’s and the Ronald McDonald House, Disabled American Veterans, the USO, Wounded Warrior Project and many, many more.

Georgette Swire, who co-captains the fundraising and sponsorship commission for the little league team along with Mindy Grossman said that the Legion’s efforts go far beyond their corporate sponsorship of the team. As a matter of fact, sponsorship fees were lowered to $500 due to financial implications of COVID-19, but the Legion elected to go with the previous amount of $750.

Swire went back to the Legion members and suggested that the extra money go to the aforementioned registration fees for kids whose families may be struggling, ensuring all who wanted to play were guaranteed a spot on the team.

The Legion, of course, was all on board for that.

Swire also pointed to a coming fundraising endeavor. “On opening day we are going to have a basket raffle. If anyone is interested in donating a basket to be raffled, they could reach us on the Harveys Lake Little League email or on our Facebook page.”

If you’d be interested in donating a basket, the email address is [email protected], or you can find the Facebook page at Harveys Lake Little League.

Shwartztrauber offered some final words on the importance of communities banding together and of veterans continuing to give back. “I think a group like this, like the Legion, I don’t think people in the community know how much they give back. Thank you for your service.”

And for this stellar group of veterans, the service always continues.