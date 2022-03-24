Brown says request overlaps existing programs

WILKES-BARRE — City Council has an idea how it wants to use $6 million of pandemic relief money, with more details to follow once the spending package is approved.

Approval could come tonight, when Council votes to use a portion of the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds coming to Wilkes-Barre from the federal government to help recover financially from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The package included, “$1 million towards road repair machinery,” another “$1 million towards homelessness services and affordable housing,” and “$500,000 towards homeowner improvement and blighted property improvements project.”

Acknowledging that the resolution on Council’s agenda contained vague descriptions of the proposed projects, Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride said it’s the first step in the process.

Council members offered input on the projects and McBride said she asked residents for feedback as well.

“The plan is to hopefully have this resolution approved, and then provide more details on these plans. I would also like to work with the administration in coordinating these initiatives,” McBride said in an email Wednesday.

“I always look forward to working with City Council,” Mayor George Brown said.

But he added, “A lot of the things that she has on the agenda we’re already doing.”

Council has previously approved the Homeowner Occupied Improvement Program that has $750,000 of ARP funding available, Brown pointed out.

In addition to the home improvement program another component of Brown’s Nine-Point Plan on the use of ARP funds distributed $990,000 in grants to non-profits through the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

The spending package up for a vote also asks $500,000 for the restoration of Public Square. The city has hired Borton-Lawson as the engineer for Square improvements and bid out for a new stage, Brown said.

Neither the road repair machinery nor the $1 million included in the spending package for street posts and signs and line painting “towards the beautification of Wilkes-Barre” are eligible uses of the money under the U.S. Department of the Treasury guidelines, Brown said.

“That’s not allowable,” Brown said.

The city has been testing equipment for patching roads to repair potholes in response to the complaints raised by residents, Brown said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released interim guidelines on the spending last May. Based on feedback on the use of the funds, Treasury earlier this year issued a final rule on spending effective April 1 for the four core areas of replacing lost revenue, public health and economic impacts, premium pay and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The Treasury has consistently stated ARP funds cannot be deposited into pension funds nor can they be used to offset a reduction in net tax revenue.

