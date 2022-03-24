🔊 Listen to this

Due to multiple power surges in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, our press needed unscheduled maintenance, causing a delay in printing Thursday’s newspaper.

Please enjoy timesleader.com or our digital newspaper replica (e-edition) for today’s news, and we will deliver the printed newspaper as soon as we can. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Click here for the Times Leader e-edition, which is open to everyone today.