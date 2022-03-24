🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There will be short-term traffic stoppages on Route 309 northbound at Exit 2 of the North Cross Valley Expressway Thursday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

PennDOT’s contractor will be taking survey data in the driving and passing lanes for an upcoming bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic delays are expected. The work is weather dependent.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through a construction work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

— Bill O’Boyle