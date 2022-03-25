🔊 Listen to this

A linear accelerator will be the centerpiece of the new Lehigh Valley Cancer Center building under construction near the health network’s Hazleton Hospital.

HAZLETON — Lehigh Valley Health Network held a “virtual groundbreaking” Thursday for a new $20 million, 32,000 square-foot cancer center being built near the network’s Hazleton hospital.

Once the three-story state-of-the art building is completed in Spring of 2023, the services currently provided at the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Center on the Airport Road will be transferred to the new facility.

“Eight years ago we made a commitment to improve the health of the community,” LVHN President and CEO Brian Nester said in the video. Seeing cancer patients had to travel out of the area, the network opened the Airport Road facility in 2015.

The centerpiece of the new building will be “a state of the art linear accelerator with a CT simulator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy, a service new to LVHN cancer center,” Dr. Michael Evans said. Evans is medial director at the LVHN cancer centers in Hazleton and Schuylkill.

The center will offer a “greater variety of diagnostic testing, treatment and supportive care programs without having to travel out of the area,” Evans said, as well as access to clinical trials and “expanded telehealth capabilities that allows patients to consult with cancer specialists throughout Lehigh Valley Health Network.”

The video included testimony of two patients, one in Spanish, to the treatment they received from LVHN. Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Malone offered praise for the new center being built.

Lehigh Valley Northeast Region/Hazleton President Terrence Purcell said the first floor of the three-story building will house medical hematology oncology services including seven exam rooms, one procedure room and a phlebotomy lab. The radiation oncology suite, with the linear accelerator, will also be on the first floor. The third floor will include 14 private infusion rooms, doubling the capacity of the current cancer center, and a “patient-centered pharmacy.”

The second floor will be used for “future growth,” Purcell said.

