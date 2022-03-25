🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s hard to believe so much is done in Danny Marisol Lugo’s little shop, until you meet her.

Lugo left her waitressing job to start her own business, Quisqueyana Multiservice that handles income tax returns, bookkeeping, notary public, money transfers, immigration forms and more. The more includes assisting customers who can’t speak English fill out forms and applications.

“They come to me and I help them to do that and sometimes they ask me, ‘How much I owe?’ And I say, ‘Gimme whatever you think is reasonable,’” Lugo said. “Because I just want to connect the community that is in need with the resources that are out there and they don’t know about it.”

In the future Lugo envisioned herself establishing a Hispanic association to assist people integrating with the American culture. “So they are doing the right thing the right way and they go to the right people,” she said.

The business has developed a loyal customer base since opening in December, with people often waiting for her to return to the storefront at 57 N. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre. A few of them were on hand with Lugo’s family Thursday for the grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Lugo, 51, a native of the Dominican Republic, described herself as no different from other woman entrepreneurs. “We decided to move forward for our dreams, for what we feel passionate for. I feel passionate to help people,” she said.

Others have helped Lugo too. Her former co-worker at the restaurant where she worked, Jose Perez, has provided financial support, becoming a partner. She’s also benefited from the Spark new business development program created by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the city of Wilkes-Barre.

A Spark grant paid for 12 months rent for Lugo. She thanked the Chamber and Mayor George Brown for their support.

Brown, who along with Chamber representatives attended the ribbon cutting, said the program is funded with $1 million from the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan pandemic relief money directed to the city by the federal government.

To date, eight businesses have received grants.

“I feel good every time I’m invited to a Spark grand opening because it’s like something we work together on and we’re giving money back to the people that we received from the federal government,” Brown said.

When Lugo was looking into starting her business, she went to City Hall and spoke with Brown who referred her to the grant program.

“I really appreciate it. You don’t know what you have done. Thank you so much,” Lugo told Brown.

The mayor responded with a compliment. “You are the future of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

The business is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is 272-444-0186 and email, [email protected]

