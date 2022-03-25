🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in February — the lowest it’s been since February 2020’s pre-pandemic level.

And more than 80% of jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered.

Those numbers were released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) in its preliminary employment situation report for February 2022.

According to the L&I report, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1% in February, marking the 22nd consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8% in February. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its February 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased 1,000 over the month.

The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,042,000), while resident unemployment declined 13,000 (to 328,000).

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 34,400 over the month to 5,890,800 in February.

Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors. Trade, transportation & utilities — which increased by 19,200 — had the largest share of the monthly gain and set a record high of 1,155,700 jobs.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 224,100, with gains in 10 of the 11 super-sectors. Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 71,800 jobs. Two super-sectors — trade, transportation & utilities and information — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in February 2022.

From April 2020 through February 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 82% of jobs lost due to the pandemic.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following L&I on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February data are preliminary and subject to revision.

