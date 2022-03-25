🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — James L. Haddock of Pittston Township has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for State Representative in the 118th Legislative District.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, who is not running for reelection.

“As the former mayor of Avoca, I have a proven record of fighting for quality of life issues and getting results for my residents,” Haddock said. “I completed the Mill Creek flood control project, spearheaded installation of sound barriers along the Route 81 corridor and I took on The Kerr McGee Corporation. I realized Kerr McGee created an environmental disaster and exposed our residents to carcinogens. I filed an official complaint with the Department of Environmental Protection and I led the efforts to prosecute a lawsuit to hold Kerr McGee legally accountable for their terrible actions. My work resulted in some 5,000 people securing justice in Avoca and our neighboring towns.

Haddock, 58, said he will take that same fighting spirit for the people of the 118th to Harrisburg “to properly fund public education, then we would be able to reduce property taxes for homeowners, create jobs that pay a living wage and secure affordable quality healthcare.”

Haddock said his vast business background enables him to hit the ground in Harrisburg running,

Haddock said he has over 30 years in the banking and insurance industries and he currently serves as Luzerne County’s Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Manager for the past 10 years where he said he cut budget expenses and increased operational efficiencies. As a small businessman owner of Haddock Rentals serving Greater Pittston for 35 years, Haddock said he knows first-hand the changes that business owners face daily.

“I am an avid sportsman, serving as president of Valley Rod and Gun Club, a Patriot Member of the NRA which is their highest membership level and a member of the Pa. State Fox and Coyote Hunters Association and my passion is running with my beagle Misty,” Haddock said.

Haddock is graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking.

The 118th District is comprised of communities in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In Lackawanna the townships of Glenburn, La Plume, Newton, Ransom and West Abington, the boroughs of Dalton, Taylor, Old Forge and Moosic. In Luzerne County, the City of Pittston, The townships of Jenkins and Pittston; the boroughs of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, West Pittston and Yatesville.

Other candidates in the race so far are Republicans John Lombardo and James May.

