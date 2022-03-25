🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Lenoxville man charged by state police at Shickshinny with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Robert Gerald Ball, 36, fled the scene in his 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck after striking Gabriel Bierly who was riding a bicycle in the area of 315 Bonnieville Rd. in Huntington Township on March 5, 2021, according to court records.

An accident reconstruction revealed Bierly was found approximately 50 feet from where he was struck and the bicycle was found about one-half mile away.

State police investigators in court records say after the crash, Ball replaced the truck’s bumper and power washed the vehicle.

Ball allegedly persuaded several people to fabricate stories of his whereabouts at the time of the crash and threatened a man to stop talking with investigators.

Ball was arrested Feb. 17 when state police and police in Lehman Township went to residence on North Lake Road to apprehend a man wanted on allegations of failing to appear in court. Ball was spotted at the house and jumped out a window, court records say.

When Ball was seen at the house, police were aware he was also wanted and a person-of-interest in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Ball returned to the North Lake Road house after police left.

Police learned Ball was inside the residence and set up a perimeter as Ball barricaded himself in the basement releasing two adult Pit Bulls.

As troopers and police were arresting Ball, a trooper and an officer were bitten on their arms by the dogs, court records say.

A day after Ball’s arrest for the standoff, state police charged him with vehicular homicide involving Bierly’s death.

Court records say Ball admitted to several people he struck a person while driving on Bonnieville Road while transporting his belongings from the North Lake Road home to a camper on Holmes Road in Stillwater, Huntington Township.

During the investigation of the fatal crash, investigators learned Ball replaced the bumper on his truck after the crash, and attempted to convince other people to fabricate stories that he was riding snowmobiles in Elk Grove, court records say.

Investigators recovered the original bumper of Ball’s truck that allegedly contained human hair.

Ball appeared for his preliminary hearing before District Judge Matthew C. Christopher at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Ball waived his right to the hearing on separate criminal complaints totaling 36 counts, including homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, intimidation of a witness, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest to county court. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mantush are prosecuting.

Attorney Joseph R. D’Andrea is representing Ball.