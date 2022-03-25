🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted man, last known to be living in Edwardsville.

Sean Joseph Snitko, 39, is wanted for multiple drug charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of paraphernalia. His charges also include operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, forgery and several other traffic violations.

His last known address is on Tobin Lane.

Snitko is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. Police ask if you see Snitko, do not attempt to approach or apprehend him. If you have information pertaining to his whereabouts or any other information that may be of use are asked to call 911 or privately message the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Facebook.

For those who wish to turn themselves in, you can make arrangements to do so by calling 570-208-4635. Individuals who do this will be recommended to be released on their recognizance or on unsecured bail.