HARVEYS LAKE — Eugene Ziemba, Republican of Harveys Lake, has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for State Representative in the newly drawn 117th Legislative District.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, who is not seeking reelection.

Ziemba said the major issues facing the 117th District are creation of good jobs, tax relief, senior citizens’ rights, and Second Amendment Rights. He said he strives to reflect his conservative values in legislation.

If anyone has questions for him, reach out to Eugene Ziemba on Facebook. He said he wants to hear from people about the issues that matter most.

“Together, let’s make a difference,” Ziemba said.

Ziemba, 58, has been a local business owner for many years, opening Ziemba Insurance Agency in Dallas 28 years ago.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Arcadia University and a Masters of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University.

Soon after graduating college, Ziemba opened Medical Liability Agency. In 2005 he was one of the founders of Physicians Insurance Program Exchange. He held numerous executive positions in both companies before selling in 2015.

Ziemba has been married to his wife, Jennifer, since 1995. Their lives have been enriched by their children, Madison and Jack.

Ziemba said he has loved this community since he was a young boy, when his parents and extended family would spend their free weekends at Harveys Lake.

Ziemba is a member of Harveys Lake Protective Association. He is also a member of the United Methodist Church, a four-time president of the NEAA, a former board member of the Back Mountain Bandits, as well as a sponsor of many community youth sports programs, and an avid supporter of the SPCA.

Others in the race include Democrat John Zugarek and Republicans Michael Stash and Clint James Lanning.

The 117th includes the townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dennison, Dorrance, Fairmount, Foster, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf, and Union as well as the boroughs of Conyngham, Dallas, Breeland, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Shickshinny, and White Haven.

