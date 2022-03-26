🔊 Listen to this

Ellen Ferretti, the Executive Director of the North Branch Land Trust was at an event recently that hosted people from out of the area. Someone remarked, “This place is beautiful!”. Her comment wasn’t intended toward the venue, but rather the lands and landscapes that she traveled through to get here. Her comment was meant for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Mission of North Branch Land Trust is to conserve the natural, working, and scenic landscapes in Northeastern Pennsylvania that enrich our lives. It is partially supported by an endowment at the Luzerne Foundation and its supporters embrace this conservation Mission out of love and respect for these lands and waters, for home, for knowing how intertwined our lives and livelihood are with nature, and for the character and history of this region.

After 29 years and over 22,000 acres of land conserved and several beautiful places to visit, the Land Trust remains passionate in protecting Northeastern Pennsylvania side-by-side with landowners and so many others who support this mission.

We define ourselves by the landscape, lands, and waters that surround us. We are from the Wyoming Valley, Endless Mountains, Back Mountain, Lackawanna Valley, Susquehanna Valley, Delaware Valley, and so on. Conservation and stewardship are commitments to these landscapes, lands, and waters: To the forests that clean the air we breathe and filter our water; the waters we drink; the soils that grow our food; the landscapes and vistas that feed our souls; the preserves and trails we walk; and the children and next generations to inherit it all. It’s an act of love, of inspiration, of learning. It’s the balance that provides a good place to live and work, and this drives companies to locate here.

During the pandemic, we sought refuge in nature, in places to wander, to absorb beauty. The lands and trails we walked, the waters we sought, the long views into green forests that we drove through were there because, at some point in time, they were conserved and became precious, even vital, to us at a time of great need. That connection is forever.

North Branch Land Trust, your land trust, that started so long ago is still as vibrant and active as ever serving the people, lands, waters, and natural resources of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

With your continued support, we will continue this Mission – with a deep respect for our history and a broad vision toward the future.

Should you wish to support the North Branch Land Trust, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to the founders of the North Branch Land Trust and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are…Here for good. ™