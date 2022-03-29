🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they seized more than 1,000 packets of fentanyl, marijuana and a firearm during a search of an apartment rented by a man wanted on allegations he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drunken driving charges, according to court records.

Police responded to 101 Old River Road just before 4 p.m. Monday on a complaint a woman was reportedly assaulted by Rassan Hoskins, court records say.

Hoskins was observed wearing a jacket as he re-entered his apartment on the first floor.

Police surrounded the building as Hoskins exited and was taken into custody.

Court records say an arrest warrant was issued for Hoskins on allegations he failed to appear in court Dec. 6 on drunken driving charges filed by state police at Wilkes-Barre.

Police obtained a search warrant for Hoskins’ apartment and eventually found an estimated 1,010 individually packaged packets of fentanyl/heroin, digital scales and packaging materials, and a bag of suspected fentanyl concealed in the jacket Hoskins was observed wearing earlier, according to court records.

Police further found two large bags containing 21 smaller bags of edible marijuana, a grinder, joint butts and a firearm in a bedroom closet, court records say.

Police in court records say Hoskins is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction.

Hoskins was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.