Local nonprofit organization Fork Over Love announced Tuesday a partnership with DoorDash’s Project DASH designed to extend its reach to those who may be unable to attend the nonprofit’s drive-thru meal distributions.

The partnership will come in form of a new dinner delivery service launching this week, part of Project DASH’s mission to empower social impact organizations to leverage DoorDash logistics to carry out their mission, according to a press release issued by Fork Over Love.

A five-week pilot run of the delivery program will launch on Wednesday and will see Fork Over Love’s distribution program extend into a number of neighborhoods in Wilkes-Barre City identified as the most in-need areas.

A donation of $7,500 presented to Fork Over Love by city mayor George Brown will be used to purchase meals from Wilkes-Barre restaurants, which will then be delivered to these in-need areas.

“We are incredibly grateful to grow our program and offer delivery from our restaurant partners to our neighbors in partnership with DoorDash,” said Fork Over Love founder and chair Tracey Selingo. “This collaboration is another big win for our community—increasing food access with dignity and grace while investing in our people and places of business.”

Brown presented Selingo and Fork Over Love director and event planner Ruth Corcoran with a $7,500 check on Tuesday.

“I am happy to work with Fork Over Love and present them with this $7,500 check today,” Brown said in the release. “Their mission has delivered over 11,000 meals in Wilkes-Barre City and more throughout Luzerne County.

“Their innovative approach to combatting hunger and food insecurity in the community helped local restaurants remain in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This new delivery program will be launching to the general public in late May, and announcements about the program will be made along with announcements about Fork Over Love’s regularly-scheduled drive-thru distribution events at Fork Over Love’s website, forkoverlove.org.

The next distribution will be held April 5 at 5 p.m. on the campus of Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. The distribution is sponsored by the LCCC Peter J. Lello Student Food Bank, the LCCC Alumni Association and the Joseph A. Paglianite Culinary Institute.