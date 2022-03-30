🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a warehouse on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard late Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene behind Biscontini Warehouse at about 11 a.m.

The body was found along railroad tracks as authorities halted trains from passing through.

The scene was processed by detectives and the state police Forensic Services Unit.

Police and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office removed the body at about 1 p.m.

A preliminary examination of the body did not show foul play.

An autopsy is being planned.

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives Jason Dudick 570-208-6778 or Matt Stash 570-208-0911.