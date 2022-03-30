🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — As her reelection campaign begins for the 2022 election, Sen. Lisa Baker said when she first ran for the state Senate, her purpose was to make constructive contributions, solve problems, create opportunities, enact meaningful reforms, and make state government more responsive.

“I am tremendously honored to be the voice for our community in Harrisburg, and I look forward to continuing to be a champion for the strong values of the constituents I represent,” Baker said.

Baker, R–Lehman Township, chair of the state Senate Judiciary Committee, has filed her petitions to run for re-election to serve Pennsylvania’s 20th Senatorial District. Baker submitted over 3,000 signatures — more than six times the number required, which she said shows an outpouring of grassroots support.

“While the divisions across our state, nation, and world have sadly grown deeper, the issues we face have only become more complicated,” Baker said. “I have and will remain steadfast in standing up for local businesses and families who have felt pressure and faced hardships from government-imposed restrictions and mandates. Under the current administration, our state government has gotten even more distant from our regional needs and concerns, and I believe my experience in bringing people together to deliver meaningful outcomes is needed now more than ever.”

Baker, 60, said her core commitment to public service remains unwavering. She said her approach to representing the region involves constantly traveling around the district, meeting with constituents, listening to what families, neighborhoods, and communities have to say, taking that information back to the Senate, and acting upon it.

“My goal is realizing results that make a difference,” Baker said.

In addition to serving as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Baker is also a member of the following committees: Aging and Youth, Communications and Technology, Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure, Labor and Industry, and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness. She was appointed to the Special Committee on Election Integrity and Reform and is pushing to prohibit outside groups from contributing to election operations. As part of Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Justice Task Force, she is working to improve the system and achieve better outcomes for children, families, and communities.

Baker said increasing government transparency and protecting hard-earned taxpayer dollars have been at the forefront of her priorities while in office.

“I am a consistent and determined advocate of reform — from introducing legislation to enact a gift ban on legislators, to increasing access to state records through the Open Records Office, to refusing to accept per diems,” Baker said. “Our efforts and focused work must continue, if we hope to advance critical issues like school property tax reform, education and job training, public safety, and rural broadband access. We must also continue expanding employment opportunities and encouraging the responsible development of the abundant natural resources of our region”

Baker said instituting change requires the ability to sit down at the table and negotiate with both those who share and those who oppose your viewpoint.

“This is why I hold public hearings, to allow each side to make their best case, to better find consensus, and advance legislation,” Baker said.

Baker said her bipartisan work on justice reinvestment and probation and parole reform demonstrates the success of this approach. She said her commitment to protecting the rights of crime victims and creating a strong network of support and assistance for victims of all ages is evidenced by her efforts to increase penalties for those who abuse, offer additional resources and counseling for those in need, and allow victims and families the opportunity to offer in-person testimony at parole hearings.

Baker said her dedication also extends to our returning heroes, fighting to secure funding for veterans’ outreach and support programs. She helped establish the Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund to help needy veterans and their families, as well as supporting legislation to assist deployed service-members and veteran-owned businesses.

Baker said she has been a champion for individuals with special needs, leading the fight to enact ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) accounts to allow disabled individuals to save for their futures without jeopardizing their benefits and established the ‘IWantToWork’ program to help those with special needs enter the job market.

“I have fought to defend district interests and support regional priorities when the governor-imposed mandates that trampled community responsibility, when he tried to close state facilities and reduce services without community consultation, when he repeatedly sought to impose or raise taxes that would hurt jobs and families in our area, and when he has vetoed landmark legislation, such as telemedicine,” she said.

Baker said she is a lifelong Republican, a fiscal conservative, and a defender of Second Amendment rights.

Also in the race are Jaclyn Baker, D-Liberty Township, Susquehanna County; and Nathan Turock, R-Factoryville, Wyoming County.

Baker is a graduate of Dallas High School and Shippensburg University, where she received a B.A. in Government Administration and was recognized as a distinguished alumna.

She resides in Lehman Township, Luzerne County, with Gary, her husband of nearly 37 years. Their greatest enjoyment is spending time with their son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

“I am proud to call northeastern Pennsylvania home, and I am grateful for the support so many people have extended over my time in the state Senate,” Baker said. “I will respectfully ask for their support once again, to continue my work toward solving problems, creating opportunities, and pursuing reforms.”

