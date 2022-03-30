🔊 Listen to this

State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, announced Wednesday that he will be coordinating with St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church to provide medical supplies and protective military equipment to the people of Ukraine.

Flynn’s offices in Scranton and Eynon, along with Joyce Insurance on North Main Street in Pittston, will be open to those looking to drop off donations to help the cause from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The senator will be collecting various medical supplies, including bandages, gauze, first-aid kits and over-the-counter pain medications, to send to Ukrainian refugees.

“The Ukrainian people have shown incredible bravery in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, violent invasion,” Flynn said in a press release issued on Wednesday. “We want the people of Ukraine to know we stand with them in solidarity. It has to be more than just words, though; we have to act, we have to really help.”

Flynn is also asking for donations of equipment like helmets, body armor, bulletproof vests, boots and other protective gear to assist Ukrainian military, fire fighters, police officers and aid workers.

“New, used, lightly used, expired – we’re accepting it. If it’s going to save someone’s life, we’re accepting it,” Flynn said.

“The Ukrainian people are in dire need of body armor of any kind. This is a situation where any amount of body armor could be the difference between life and death. These are the highest stakes imaginable, and we want to send as much aid as possible.”

Flynn’s office will be working closely with St. Vladimir’s pastor Father Myron Myronyuk, who has been heavily involved in ongoing efforts to send supplies to Ukraine.

“After learning of Father Myron’s work getting supplies to Ukraine and talking with him about the struggle Ukrainians are facing to protect themselves, I decided we had to something,” Flynn said. “Every bit of aid helps, but I wanted to focus on sending protective equipment. I want to help keep the Ukrainian people safe. They’re fighting for their lives, and we’re in a position to make a potentially life-saving difference.”