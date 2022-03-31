🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Susquehanna County was arraigned Wednesday on allegations township police discovered firearms, ammunition, suspected heroin, methamphetamine and packaging materials during a search of a vehicle earlier this year.

Richard B. Orlandini Jr., 61, of Springville, was found passed out in the driver’s seat of an idling Nissan Rogue parked behind 670 N. River St. just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to court records.

Police said the commercial building was closed at that hour.

After Orlandini was awakened, police said they spotted an uncapped syringe in plain view, court records say.

Orlandini told police he was on a date with an unknown woman in Wilkes-Barre that did not go well, according to court records.

Police in court records add that Orlandini was disoriented, did not know his location and refused to be seen by emergency medical technicians.

A pat-down search of Orlandini revealed a pocket knife and plastic bags in his pockets. Orlandini told police he found the plastic bags, court records say.

Orlandini refused consent to search his vehicle.

A state police canine unit arrived but due to the cold weather, the dog was not able to make a hit for any illicit drugs inside the vehicle.

Police obtained two search warrants for the vehicle, a duffel bag and a backpack.

Court records say police found a loaded pistol under the driver seat, an unloaded shotgun, a loaded magazine for the shotgun, a .15-caliber rifle, rifle magazines, a large amount of ammunition, packaging materials, 31 suspected heroin packets in a container, methamphetamine in a Vaseline container, pain reliever tablets and brass knuckles during the search.

Orlandini was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Luzerne County Central Court on five counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of prohibited offense weapons, firearms not to be carried without a license, misbranding a controlled substance and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.