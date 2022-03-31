🔊 Listen to this

Dr. Harvey Reiser won’t be seeing patients this weekend. In fact, he’ll be far from his office at Eye Care Associates on Rutter Avenue in Kingston.

Instead, the ophthalmologist and Duke Medical School graduate will be heading south to New Orleans to cheer on his beloved alma mater’s basketball program as it looks to send its Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with one last championship victory.

“It’s going to be four days of fun,” Reiser said on Wednesday, one day before he and his wife planned to head to New Orleans, where the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will host two Final Four games at the Superdome on Saturday before crowning a national champion on Monday night.

“If you love college basketball, this is the place to be.”

Reiser, employed at Eye Care Associates since 1989, graduated from Duke University’s medical school in 1985. He arrived on campus in 1981 after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan.

Right around the same time, the Duke basketball team had recently hired a new basketball coach to run the program, a man named Mike Krzyzewski.

The man now known as “Coach K” set to work turning the Blue Devils into the college basketball powerhouse that they’ve come to be ever since, and Reiser was hooked on watching right from the start.

“I loved all those early teams, they were pretty amazing,” Reiser said. “He [Krzyzewski] had the team playing competitive right from the start … no one foresaw what they would become, though.”

Asked for a few of his favorite Duke players, Reiser mentioned Jay Bilas (who “had a great head of hair back then,” as Reiser put it) and Trajan “The Alaskan Assassin” Langdon, who held the school record for three-pointers until JJ Redick broke it in 2006.

“I thought it was neat that he [Langdon] came all the way from Alaska to play,” Reiser said. “I didn’t know Krzyzewski was even recruiting that far away.”

As for the famed coach himself, Reiser remembered Krzyzewski, even in his early days, as a composed, respectful coach.

“He was always composed, never flustered,” Reiser said. “I don’t think I ever really saw him laugh until this last season.”

In the years since starting at Duke, Reiser has spent many a game night at the university’s vaunted Cameroon Indoor Stadium, and has even made the trip to the Final Four before on a few occasions.

“A couple of my friends and I would go, and we’d usually just end up finding or scalping tickets,” he said.

This year, it’s just Reiser and his wife, a Syracuse graduate who has joined the Blue Devil fandom, making the trip to the Final Four.

As fate would have it, the tickets were bought before Reiser even knew that his alma mater would be playing for a chance to win a championship this weekend, in the last season of Krzyzewski’s illustrous career.

“We were trying to go to Coach K’s last game at Cameron, I’m kind of glad we didn’t go because they got beat up,” Reiser said, referring to the Blue Devils’ 94-81 defeat at the hands of the University of North Carolina on March 5. “Now they have a chance at redemption.”

Reiser will get a second chance to watch his Blue Devils take on their hated Tobacco Road rival: for the first time ever, Duke and North Carolina will meet in the NCAA Tournament — with a spot in the national championship, to boot.

Reiser is confident in his team’s chances to avenge March’s loss to the Tarheels, and earn a trip to Monday night’s title game.

“It’s tough because they’re so young, but this Duke team has the talent to go all the way,” he said. “It’s going to be a war on Saturday, but I think they’ll win and I think they’ll see Kansas in the title game.”

The Blue Devils take the court Saturday night, and a win would put them back inside the Superdome on Monday for the title game.

Reiser will be there for it all, and he’s excited to cheer on the school that has provided him so much over the years.

“I owe Duke a lot,” Reiser said. “It’s a family atmosphere, and the basketball team is a class program.

“I know a lot of people hate them because they’ve been so good all these years, but the kids are just doing their jobs.”

