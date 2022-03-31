Downtown arts community plans plenty of attractions

During a Wednesday morning meeting of the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum, facilitator Gina Malsky announced that Eddie Day Pashinski has agreed to bring his band to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to perform on May 20, for a Friday evening performance at the Fine Arts Fiesta.

For Patricia Lacy from the Wyoming Valley Art League, this was great news.

“People will come out in droves,” she said, noting that she expects people won’t simply listen to the music but will dance on the Square the way she and her friends used to dance to the music of Joe Nardone and the All Stars and Eddie Day and the Starfires at the Sans Souci Ballroom in Hanover Township and Hanson’s at Harveys Lake.

In early February, when the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum had its first meeting, Lacy had expressed hope a dance could be arranged in the downtown.

Now that it’s going to happen, she offered a friendly challenge to John Maday from the Riverfront Parks Committee to jitterbug. He seems to be looking forward to that, but first he has to dress up as the Easter Bunny and arrive via fire truck at downtown Wilkes-Barre’s egg hunt, set to begin at 10 a.m. April 9, with thousands of eggs hidden for children to find.

“We’ve had as many as 600 kids attend in the past,” he said.

And those events are just the tip of the iceberg, as Malsky and other artistic folks shared their plans.

Shelby Monk from the Diamond City Partnership mentioned Restaurant Week will take place April 4 through April 10, with participating downtown restaurants offering 20 percent discounts off anything you order, or special prix-fixe menus for multi-course dinners that will showcase the artistry of the chefs.

From May 1 to Aug. 31, Sips Happy Hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at participating downtown venues. The first event in the Sunsets on SOMA (that stands for South Main, as in Street) will take place May 19 in Midtown Village, and organizers are seeking musicians to perform.

And Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery will be the setting for a Cocktails and Culture event on May 4; Malsky said that might become a “Quatro de Mayo” celebration with a South of the Border influence.

Tyler Ryan from the mayor’s office said the City of Wilkes-Barre will hold the annual Cherry Blossom Festival 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at Kirby Park.

Nancy Sanderson from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic said the group will close out its season in downtown Wilkes-Barre with a 7 p.m. May 19 wind concert at First Presbyterian Church.

In the summer, she said, a group of musicians will play the 1812 Overture at Kirby Park for a July 4 concert; the Philharmonic is looking for a financial sponsor.

AJ Jump from Karl Hall explained to some attendees unfamiliar with that venue that it’s in the basement of “the old Polish Union building” at 57 N. Main St.,

“We’re basically a micro-Kirby Center,” he said, referring to the variety of acts. (Coming right up is indie rock music on April 8 by James Barrett with Past Life and Bottom Bracket. Then on April 9 it will be country and rock by three different acts, including the Wells River Duo, Kyle of Always Undecided and Jennie Angel.)

Also upcoming is a project to create a coffee table book featuring photographs of some of Wilkes-Barre’s architectural treasures; Tony Brooks of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society said that organization and the Times Leader would work on that together.

And Wyoming Valley Art League representatives are eager to promote two exhibits that will open April 15 — one featuring members’ juried work and the other featuring the work of artists Renee Emanuel and Bill Teitsworth — as well as upcoming art lessons by watercolorist Keith Hunter.

The Downtown Arts Artistic Forum is a community resource with the mission of promoting arts and culture events in downtown Wilkes-Barre. “It’s not a new organization,” Gina Malsky said. “We want to enhance existing organizations and give people a chance to network.”

For more information, contact Malsky at [email protected] or the Diamond City Partnership at 570-208-9737.