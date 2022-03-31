🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors say they were not able to charge a father with criminal homicide for causing fatal injuries to his 11-week old son, Terran Jayce Hutcheson, due to medical experts unable to determine the exact cause of death.

Jeffery Blake Hutcheson, 24, of Nescopeck, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to two-to-10 years in state prison on charges of aggravated assault and child endangerment. Hutcheson pled guilty to the charges Jan. 26.

State police at Shickshinny charged Hutcheson after he and his girlfriend drove the baby to Berwick Hospital after finding the infant unresponsive in their home on Sept. 28, 2019. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:36 a.m. the same day.

When troopers interviewed Hutcheson, he claimed he put the baby to sleep on a couch and went upstairs to sleep. He was awakened in the middle of the night when the baby began crying, and he went downstairs and laid down beside the baby.

Hutcheson claimed they both fell back to sleep, and when Hutcheson awakened, he noticed the baby was not breathing.

A physician at Berwick Hospital found the baby’s ribs were broken, consisting of old and new fractures and a bruise on the infant’s head, court records say.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese in a news release listed Terran’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death a homicide.

After Hutcheson was sentenced, Assistant District Attorney Dan Marsh said there were inconsistencies to the exact cause of Terran’s death.

Previously, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said there were conflicting opinions among medical experts on the baby’s cause of death.

In court, Hutcheson’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, said the baby was born premature.

Fannick said Hutcheson worked as a cook at a fast food restaurant beginning his shift at 5 a.m.

“He’s been totally remorseful. He seriously regrets his actions every day,” Fannick said.

Hutcheson was given credit for 914 days time served, which equates to two years and six months

Sklarosky did not impose immediate parole, meaning Hutcheson would have to file a petition to be released on parole.

