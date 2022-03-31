🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Two Wilkes-Barre men were sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges as part of a ring involving three brothers who distributed a variety of illicit substances, including fentanyl.

James Garris Jr., 52, received 14 years in prison and Emilio Tejada, 33, received 57 months from District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

Garris had previously plead guilty to a fentanyl distribution that resulted in an overdose death in Sept. 2019. Garris dsitributed that narcotic to James Tindol Jr., who then distributed it to a man identified in a release as A.V. The man then ingested the drug and died of an overdose.

Garris was a dealer in a ring oversaw by Edwin and Jose Raymer Tejada. The third brother, the aforementioned Emilio Tejada was a courier for the organization. He plead guilty to conspiring to distribute between 400 grams and 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, which is upwards of half a million potentially lethal doses of the drug. Tejada also turned over a gun and ammo that were seized during the investigation.

Five other Luzerne County men have been charged and convicted in the investigation, including the other two Tejada’s.

Edwin Tejada, 31, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, which resulted in death.

Jose Raymer Tejada, 37, plead guilty to the same and awaits sentencing.

James Tindol Jr., 38, of Nanticoke, was sentenced to 120 months after pleading guilty to distributing the fentanyl that killed A.V.

Kearon Brinson, 41, of West Nanticoke awaits sentencing for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and marijuana. Lamont Hubbard, 50, of Plymouth plead guilty to the same and awaits his sentencing.