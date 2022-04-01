🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A plea agreement for a Wilkes-Barre man accused of stabbing an ex-girlfriend multiple times inside a Wilkes-Barre Township hotel will be reviewed by his new defense attorney.

Eric Osiel Santana, 24, of Carey Avenue, was expected to plead guilty to criminal attempt to commit homicide before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Friday.

Attorney Benjamin Stanton, a public defender, advised Lupas that he was recently assigned to defend Santana and received from prosecutors nearly 700 pages of discovery, the formal process of exchanging information and evidence.

Stanton said he was aware Santana entered a plea agreement when he was represented by another lawyer at a preliminary hearing held Jan. 27.

Court records say prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault against Santana, who waived the attempted homicide charge to county court.

Stanton said he needed to review the discovery information and plea agreement to determine Santana’s best defense strategy.

Lupas continued Santana’s dispositional hearing for May 13.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records allege Santana showed up at the woman’s place of employment, a hotel on Liberty Plaza on Oct. 25.

Santana entered the lobby where he brandished a knife and chased the woman inside the hotel stabbing her as she attempted to escape, court records say.

Santana remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.