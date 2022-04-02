Event will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting job fairs for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Miscavage said this week’s expo at the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse, is set for Tuesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a media property, Miscavage said the Times Leader has promoted the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market:

• Daily newspaper ads.

• Timesleader.com high impact ads.

• Entercom and Cumulus radio.

• PA Live! And WBRE commercials.

• Paid social media and programmatic advertising.

• Targeted email blasts to local job seekers and more.

“This will be one of the largest spring career expos we have had in many years,” Miscavage said. “The decrease in COVID cases has recruiters wanting to be face-to-face to local job seekers.”

And, Miscavage said the job seekers are also ready to visit as well.

“We can see that in our pre-registration numbers,” Miscavage said. “I’ve talked to many of the recruiters listed below and they are very excited to come to the expo and interact with other businesses and prospective job candidates. Some are ready to hire on-the-spot.”

Miscavage said to make sure you check out the Recruitment advertising section in today’s Times Leader.

“It will give you a great range of jobs that these local employers are hiring for,” Miscavage said.

If you want to pre-register for the expo for a chance to win prizes, you can at — timesleader.com/registernow. Or we’ll just see you on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free parking and free entry.

Participating Vendors:

Allied Services

Americold

Astound Broadband powered by RCN

Audacy

Azar International Inc.

AZEK Company

Bayada Home Healthcare

Bear Creek Community Charter School

Berry Global

CCL Industries

Children’s Behavioral Health Services Inc.

Cintas

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Commonwealth Health

Community Bank System, Inc.

Cumulus Media

ERG Staffing Service

Fabri-Kal Corporation

Fastenal Company

Franchelli Enterprises Inc

GasSearch Drilling Services Corporation

Geisinger

Gerrity’s Supermarkets

Golden Technologies

Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA

Graphic Packaging International

Hershey Company

Institute for Human Resources & Services, Inc

InterMetro Industries Corporation

JP Mascaro & Sons

Kalahari Resorts

Keyco Distributors Inc

Keystone Job Corps Center

LDP INC

Lowe’s Distribution Center

Luzerne County

Luzerne County 9-1-1

Luzerne County Transportation Authority

Mature Worker Program (SCSEP) Area on Aging

Mericle Construction Inc.

Metz Culinary Management

Mohegan Sun Arena

MPW

Navient

NEPA Inclusive

Nextier Oilfield Services

Northeast Counseling Services

ONSEMI

Pennsylvania State Police

Pexco (Pennsylvania Extruded Tube Co.)

Polyglass USA

Prime Inc.

Reaching Beyond Limits, Inc.

Rutkoski Fencing

Saint Joseph Center

Sandvik Materials Technology

Sundance Vacations

The Lion Brewery

The Meadows

The Wright Center

Times Leader Media Group

Walmart

