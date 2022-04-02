Event will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting job fairs for Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Miscavage said this week’s expo at the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse, is set for Tuesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As a media property, Miscavage said the Times Leader has promoted the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market:
• Daily newspaper ads.
• Timesleader.com high impact ads.
• Entercom and Cumulus radio.
• PA Live! And WBRE commercials.
• Paid social media and programmatic advertising.
• Targeted email blasts to local job seekers and more.
“This will be one of the largest spring career expos we have had in many years,” Miscavage said. “The decrease in COVID cases has recruiters wanting to be face-to-face to local job seekers.”
And, Miscavage said the job seekers are also ready to visit as well.
“We can see that in our pre-registration numbers,” Miscavage said. “I’ve talked to many of the recruiters listed below and they are very excited to come to the expo and interact with other businesses and prospective job candidates. Some are ready to hire on-the-spot.”
Miscavage said to make sure you check out the Recruitment advertising section in today’s Times Leader.
“It will give you a great range of jobs that these local employers are hiring for,” Miscavage said.
If you want to pre-register for the expo for a chance to win prizes, you can at — timesleader.com/registernow. Or we’ll just see you on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free parking and free entry.
Participating Vendors:
Allied Services
Americold
Astound Broadband powered by RCN
Audacy
Azar International Inc.
AZEK Company
Bayada Home Healthcare
Bear Creek Community Charter School
Berry Global
CCL Industries
Children’s Behavioral Health Services Inc.
Cintas
Commission on Economic Opportunity
Commonwealth Health
Community Bank System, Inc.
Cumulus Media
ERG Staffing Service
Fabri-Kal Corporation
Fastenal Company
Franchelli Enterprises Inc
GasSearch Drilling Services Corporation
Geisinger
Gerrity’s Supermarkets
Golden Technologies
Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA
Graphic Packaging International
Hershey Company
Institute for Human Resources & Services, Inc
InterMetro Industries Corporation
JP Mascaro & Sons
Kalahari Resorts
Keyco Distributors Inc
Keystone Job Corps Center
LDP INC
Lowe’s Distribution Center
Luzerne County
Luzerne County 9-1-1
Luzerne County Transportation Authority
Mature Worker Program (SCSEP) Area on Aging
Mericle Construction Inc.
Metz Culinary Management
Mohegan Sun Arena
MPW
Navient
NEPA Inclusive
Nextier Oilfield Services
Northeast Counseling Services
ONSEMI
Pennsylvania State Police
Pexco (Pennsylvania Extruded Tube Co.)
Polyglass USA
Prime Inc.
Reaching Beyond Limits, Inc.
Rutkoski Fencing
Saint Joseph Center
Sandvik Materials Technology
Sundance Vacations
The Lion Brewery
The Meadows
The Wright Center
Times Leader Media Group
Walmart
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle