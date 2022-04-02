Popular fundraiser excursion to Jim Thorpe set for July 9

MOUNTAIN TOP — A beloved local train trip will be back on track this summer.

After taking a break for a couple years, the Rotary Club of Mountain Top will be hosting its steam train excursion from Mountain Top to Jim Thorpe on Saturday, July 9. The event is a fundraiser for Rotary, with proceeds going back to the community in many ways.

Tickets for the trip are $70 per person, available as follows:

• www.eventbrite.com (search for “Rotary Steam Train Excursion”)

• Mail check to Rotary Club of Mountain Top, P.O. Box 244, Mountain Top, PA 18707

• In person: Century 21 Smith Hourigan Group, 69 North Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be waiting for guests at the will call table for pickup prior to boarding. There will be no sales on the day of the trip.

Parking for the trip will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Mountain Top Hose Co. #1, where buses will take everyone to the Penobscot railroad yard, just minutes away. The train will board at 8:30 a.m., departing at 9:30 a.m. The trip will run rain or shine.

The train will arrive at Jim Thorpe at approximately 11:15 a.m., where guests can spend the day touring, dining, shopping, and more. The return trip will leave Jim Thorpe at 4 p.m., returning to Mountain Top at approximately 5:30 p.m., where guests will be taken back to their vehicles.

More details can be found on the eventbrite page for the trip.